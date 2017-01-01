Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Judge Richard Posner, Judge Frank Easterbrook, and Judge Diane Wood have published articles in the Legal Forum. Submit an article
Distinguished Authors
The University of Chicago Legal Forum
The University of Chicago Legal Forum is a student-edited journal that focuses on a single cutting-edge legal issue every year, presenting an authoritative and timely approach to a particular topic. Each Fall, the Legal Forum hosts a symposium, and the participants contribute articles for the volume.